Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend special events this week. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. Please RSVP to 307-635-2435 for the activities you want to attend or for information. All events take place at 2101 Thomes Ave.

· Fitness class: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 11 a.m.

