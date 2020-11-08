Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend special events this week. Wear a mask, and we also have social distancing in place. RSVP to 307-635-2435 for the activities you want to attend or for information. Located at 2101 Thomes Ave.
Fitness Class, Monday and Friday, 11 a.m.
Tai Chi, Monday, 2 p.m.
Shakespeare Session, Monday, 6 p.m.
Yoga, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.
Crochet with Dana, Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Texas Hold’em, Tuesday, 1 p.m.
Free Afternoon Movie, Tuesday, 2 p.m.
Parkinson Group, Tuesday and Thursday, 3 p.m.
Veterans Day, Holiday – Offices Closed, Wednesday
Leave for Bull Durham Casino, Thursday, 8 a.m.
Caregiver Support Group, Thursday, 1 p.m.
Bingo, Friday, 1 p.m. (Up to 36 people on first-come, first-served basis)
Pool and Snooker tables open weekdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., and weekends, 8 a.m.-noon
Fitness Center, open weekdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.