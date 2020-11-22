Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend special events this week. Wear a mask, and we also have social distancing in place. Please RSVP to 307-635-2435 for the activities you want to attend or for further information. Located at 2101 Thomes Ave.
Fitness Class, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m.
Tai Chi, Monday and Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Shakespeare Session, Monday, 6 p.m.
Yoga, Tuesday, 10 a.m.
Free afternoon movie, Tuesday, 2 p.m.
Texas Hold’em, Tuesday, 1 p.m.
Parkinson Group, Tuesday, 3 p.m.