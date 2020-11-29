Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend special events this week. Wear a mask, and we also have social distancing in place. Please RSVP to 307-635-2435 for the activities you want to attend or for further information.Located at 2101 Thomes Ave.
- Fitness Class, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m.
- Tai Chi, Monday and Wednesday, 2 p.m.
- Shakespeare Session, Monday, 6 p.m.
- Yoga, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.
- Texas Hold’em, Tuesday, 1 p.m.
- Parkinson Group, Tuesday and Thursday, 3 p.m.