...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and the Interstate 80 Summit
eastward across Laramie County. This includes the cities of
Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...Sunday evening through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and
blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend special events this week. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. Please RSVP to 307-635-2435 for the activities you want to attend or for information. All events take place at 2101 Thomes Ave.
· CLOSED: Monday for New Year’s Day
· Yoga: Tuesday, Thursday, 10 a.m.
· Poker: Tuesday, Thursday, 1 p.m.
· Bridge lessons: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
· Bridge: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
· Fitness class: Wednesday, Friday, 11 a.m.
· Tai Chi: Wednesday, 2 p.m.
· Free Blood Pressure Checks: Friday, 10:30 a.m.
· Bridge: Friday, 12:30 p.m.
· BINGO: Friday, 1 p.m.
· Pool and snooker tables; open weekdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.