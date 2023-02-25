...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow may create visibility
reductions less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend special events this week. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. Please RSVP to 307-635-2435 for the activities you want to attend or for information. All events take place at 2101 Thomes Ave.
Fitness Class: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 11 a.m.
Tai Chi: Monday, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Yoga: Tuesday, Thursday, 10 a.m.
Poker: Tuesday, Thursday, 1 p.m.
Bridge: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m; Friday, 12:30 p.m.
REIKI: Wednesday, 9 a.m.
Blood pressure checks: Friday, 10:30 a.m.
BINGO: Friday, 1 p.m.
Pool and snooker tables; open weekdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.