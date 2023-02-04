Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend special events this week. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. Please RSVP to 307-635-2435 for the activities you want to attend or for information. All events take place at 2101 Thomes Ave.

  • Fitness Class: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 11 a.m.
  • Tai Chi: Monday, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
  • Yoga: Tuesday, Thursday, 10 a.m.
  • Poker: Tuesday, Thursday, 1 p.m.
  • Bridge: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m; Friday, 12:30 p.m.
  • REIKI: Wednesday, 9 a.m.
  • Leave for Bull Durham Casino: Thursday, 8 a.m.
  • BINGO: Friday, 1 p.m.
  • Valentine's Day Fundraiser Dinner: Friday, 5:30 p.m.
  • Pool and snooker tables; open weekdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.

