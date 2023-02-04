...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM
MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...8 AM MST until 11 PM MST today. The strongest winds are
expected during the early to mid afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend special events this week. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. Please RSVP to 307-635-2435 for the activities you want to attend or for information. All events take place at 2101 Thomes Ave.
Fitness Class: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 11 a.m.
Tai Chi: Monday, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Yoga: Tuesday, Thursday, 10 a.m.
Poker: Tuesday, Thursday, 1 p.m.
Bridge: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m; Friday, 12:30 p.m.
REIKI: Wednesday, 9 a.m.
Leave for Bull Durham Casino: Thursday, 8 a.m.
BINGO: Friday, 1 p.m.
Valentine's Day Fundraiser Dinner: Friday, 5:30 p.m.
Pool and snooker tables; open weekdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.