Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend special events this week. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. Please RSVP to 307-635-2435 for the activities you want to attend or for further information. All events take place at 2101 Thomes Ave.
Fitness class: 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Tai Chi: 2 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Shakespeare Session: 6 p.m. Monday
Poker: 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
Yoga: 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday
Bridge lessons: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Bridge: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Leave to Bull Durham Casinos: 8 a.m. Thursday
Bridge: 12:30 p.m. Friday
Pool and snooker tables: Open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-noon weekends
Fitness Center: Open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays