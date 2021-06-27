Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend special events this week. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. Please RSVP to 307-635-2435 for the activities you want to attend or for information. All events take place at 2101 Thomes Ave.
n Fitness class: Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 a.m.
n Tai Chi: Monday and Wednesday at 2 p.m.
n Shakespeare Session: Monday at 6 p.m.
n Yoga: Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m.
n Texas Hold’em: Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m.
n Bridge lessons: Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
n Bridge: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
n Dehydrating Class: Thursday at 11 a.m.
n Fundraiser Dinner with chili relleno, rice and beans, churro and a bake sale: Friday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
n Bridge: Friday at 12:30 p.m.
n Pool and snooker tables: Ppen weekdays from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
n Fitness Center: Open weekdays from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.