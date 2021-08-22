...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED ALONG AND EAST OF
INTERSTATE 25 IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND WESTERN NEBRASKA. RED FLAG
WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310, 311, 312, AND 313...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 301, 310, 311, 312, and
313.
* WIND...West 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend special events this week. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. Please RSVP to 307-635-2435 for the activities you want to attend or for information. All events take place at 2101 Thomes Ave.
n Fitness class: Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 a.m.
n Tai Chi: Monday and Wednesday at 2 p.m.
n Shakespeare Session: Monday at 6 p.m.
n Yoga: Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m.
n Texas Hold’em: Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m.
n Bridge lessons: Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
n Bridge: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
n Arts and Crafts (making vase and flowers out of music sheets): Wednesday at 10 a.m.
n Leave to Arapahoe Horse Racing in Aurora, Colorado: Thursday at 9 a.m.
n Bridge: Friday at 12:30 p.m.
n FREE Annual Picnic in front of the Senior Activity Center: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
n Pool and snooker tables: Open weekdays from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
n Fitness Center: Open weekdays from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.