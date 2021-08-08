...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Sunday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Southeast Wyoming
WHEN...Today through 1pm Sunday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from fires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend special events this week. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. Please RSVP to 307-635-2435 for the activities you want to attend or for information. All events take place at 2101 Thomes Ave.
n Fitness Class: Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 a.m.
n Tai Chi: Monday and Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Shakespeare Session: Monday at 6 p.m.
n Yoga: Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m.
n Texas Hold’em: Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m.
n Bridge Lessons: Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
n Bridge: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
n Arts and Crafts: Wednesday at 10 a.m.
n Leave to Bull Durham Casino: Thursday at 8 a.m.
n Bridge: Friday at 12:30 p.m.
n Pool and Snooker Tables: Open weekdays from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
n Fitness Center: Open weekdays from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.