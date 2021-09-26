...RED FLAG WARNING 11 AM TO 8 PM TODAY FOR FWZ 303...308 AND
310...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 303, 308, AND 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT
this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 303...308 and 310.
* WIND...West to southwest 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 25 to 30
MPH possible.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...4 to 5.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend special events this week. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. Please RSVP to 307-635-2435 for the activities you want to attend or for information. All events take place at 2101 Thomes Ave.
n Fitness class: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m.
n Tai Chi: Monday and Wednesday, 2 p.m.
n Yoga: Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.
n Texas Hold’em: Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m.
n Bridge lessons: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
n Bridge: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
n Arts and crafts: Wednesday, 10 a.m.
n Paparazzi jewelry sale, everything $5: Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
n Bridge: Friday, 12:30 p.m.
n Pool and snooker tables: Open weekdays from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
n Fitness Center: Open weekdays from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.