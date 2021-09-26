Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend special events this week. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. Please RSVP to 307-635-2435 for the activities you want to attend or for information. All events take place at 2101 Thomes Ave.

n Fitness class: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m.

n Tai Chi: Monday and Wednesday, 2 p.m.

n Yoga: Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.

n Texas Hold’em: Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m.

n Bridge lessons: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

n Bridge: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

n Arts and crafts: Wednesday, 10 a.m.

n Paparazzi jewelry sale, everything $5: Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

n Bridge: Friday, 12:30 p.m.

n Pool and snooker tables: Open weekdays from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

n Fitness Center: Open weekdays from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

