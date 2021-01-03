NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-noon. Due to increasing positive COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, the Laramie County Senior Center has decided to only provide takeout meals until further notice. (There will be no eating in the dining room).
Monday
BBQ Chicken, baked potato, broccoli, garden salad, bread and pears
Tuesday
Chef salad, ham and turkey, cheese, tomato, apple slices and crackers
Wednesday
Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, peas, garden salad, bread and plums
Thursday
Goulash, noodles, mixed veggies, garden salad, bread and mandarin oranges
Friday
Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, garden salad, bread and grapes
Saturday
Tuna casserole, peas, garden salad, bread and peaches
Sunday
Chicken tenders, macaroni salad, carrots, garden salad, bread and a banana