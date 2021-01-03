NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-noon. Due to increasing positive COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, the Laramie County Senior Center has decided to only provide takeout meals until further notice. (There will be no eating in the dining room).

Monday

BBQ Chicken, baked potato, broccoli, garden salad, bread and pears

Tuesday

Chef salad, ham and turkey, cheese, tomato, apple slices and crackers

Wednesday

Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, peas, garden salad, bread and plums

Thursday

Goulash, noodles, mixed veggies, garden salad, bread and mandarin oranges

Friday

Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, garden salad, bread and grapes

Saturday

Tuna casserole, peas, garden salad, bread and peaches

Sunday

Chicken tenders, macaroni salad, carrots, garden salad, bread and a banana

