NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-noon.

Due to increasing positive COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, the Laramie County Senior Center has decided to only provide takeout meals until further notice. (There will be no eating in the dining room).

Monday

Ham, sweet potatoes, brussel sprouts, garden salad, bread and a fruit cocktail

Tuesday

Hamburger steak, rice pilaf, green beans, garden salad, bread and an orange

Wednesday

Pork chops, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, garden salad, bread and applesauce

Thursday

Chicken and dumplings, peas, garden salad, bread and strawberries

Friday

Soft shell tacos, lettuce, tomato, pinto beans and peaches

Saturday

Sub sandwich, tomato soup and mandarin oranges

Sunday

Philly cheese steak, potato salad, garden salad and pears

