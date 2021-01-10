NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-noon.
Due to increasing positive COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, the Laramie County Senior Center has decided to only provide takeout meals until further notice. (There will be no eating in the dining room).
Monday
Ham, sweet potatoes, brussel sprouts, garden salad, bread and a fruit cocktail
Tuesday
Hamburger steak, rice pilaf, green beans, garden salad, bread and an orange
Wednesday
Pork chops, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, garden salad, bread and applesauce
Thursday
Chicken and dumplings, peas, garden salad, bread and strawberries
Friday
Soft shell tacos, lettuce, tomato, pinto beans and peaches
Saturday
Sub sandwich, tomato soup and mandarin oranges
Sunday
Philly cheese steak, potato salad, garden salad and pears