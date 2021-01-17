NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-noon. Due to increasing positive COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, the Laramie County Senior Center has decided to only provide takeout meals until further notice. (There will be no eating in the dining room).
Monday
Beef stew, carrots, garden salad, bread and mixed fruit
Tuesday
Tilapia, wild rice, broccoli, garden salad, bread and an apple
Wednesday
French dip, baked potato, cauliflower, garden salad, bread and an orange
Thursday
Pork roast, mashed potatoes, green beans, garden salad, bread and a banana
Friday
Sausage egg bake, biscuits, gravy, garden salad and mixed fruit
Saturday
Egg salad sandwich, chicken noodle soup, tomato wedges, garden salad and an apple
Sunday
Pizza pockets, cheese sticks, peas, garden salad and apricots