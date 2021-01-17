NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-noon. Due to increasing positive COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, the Laramie County Senior Center has decided to only provide takeout meals until further notice. (There will be no eating in the dining room).

Monday

Beef stew, carrots, garden salad, bread and mixed fruit

Tuesday

Tilapia, wild rice, broccoli, garden salad, bread and an apple

Wednesday

French dip, baked potato, cauliflower, garden salad, bread and an orange

Thursday

Pork roast, mashed potatoes, green beans, garden salad, bread and a banana

Friday

Sausage egg bake, biscuits, gravy, garden salad and mixed fruit

Saturday

Egg salad sandwich, chicken noodle soup, tomato wedges, garden salad and an apple

Sunday

Pizza pockets, cheese sticks, peas, garden salad and apricots

