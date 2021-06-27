NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-noon. Due to increasing positive COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, the Laramie County Senior Center has decided to only provide takeout meals until further notice. (There will be no eating in the dining room).

Monday

Chili beans, peas, garden salad, bread, cinnamon roll and pears

Tuesday

Spaghetti with meat sauce, corn, garden salad, garlic bread, chocolate pudding and a banana

Wednesday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, bread and apricots

Thursday

Pork chops, baked potato, spinach, garden salad, bread and applesauce

Friday

Beef and Bean Burrito, fideo, lettuce, tomato, cheese and pears

Saturday

Ham and cheese wraps, Tater Tots, garden salad and fruit

Sunday

Polish dogs, potato salad, pork and beans, garden salad and pineapple

