NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-noon. Due to increasing positive COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, the Laramie County Senior Center has decided to only provide takeout meals until further notice. (There will be no eating in the dining room).
Monday
Chili beans, peas, garden salad, bread, cinnamon roll and pears
Tuesday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, corn, garden salad, garlic bread, chocolate pudding and a banana
Wednesday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, bread and apricots
Thursday
Pork chops, baked potato, spinach, garden salad, bread and applesauce
Friday
Beef and Bean Burrito, fideo, lettuce, tomato, cheese and pears
Saturday
Ham and cheese wraps, Tater Tots, garden salad and fruit
Sunday
Polish dogs, potato salad, pork and beans, garden salad and pineapple