NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
CLOSED
Tuesday
Milk Can dinner, Polish sausage, corn on the cob, potatoes, grapes
Wednesday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, apricots
Thursday
Spaghetti and meat sauce, corn, fruit cocktail, garlic bread
Friday
Hot beef sandwich, steak fries, mix veggies, apple
Saturday
Corn dogs, tater tots, peas, orange
Sunday
Pizza pockets, green beans, pineapples
