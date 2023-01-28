NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
Tater tot casserole, peas, pineapples
Tuesday
BBQ chicken, white rice, Brussels sprouts, apricots, chocolate pudding
Wednesday
Chicken salad sandwich, potato fries, carrot/celery sticks, plums
Thursday
Beef stew, broccoli, corn bread, peaches
Friday
Spaghetti, meat sauce, spinach, pears, garlic bread
Saturday
Ham wrap, tater tots, celery/carrot sticks, fruit cocktail
Sunday
White chicken chili, carrots, plums
