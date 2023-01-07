NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
Baked chicken, baked potato, broccoli, apricots
Tuesday
French dip, steak fries, peas, applesauce
Wednesday
Lasagna, spinach, mixed fruit, garlic bread
Thursday
Tilapia, tater tots, mixed veggies, peaches
Friday
Smothered burrito, lettuce, tomato, beans, banana
Saturday
Tuna salad sandwiches, celery, chicken, noodle soup, orange
Sunday
Chicken nuggets, potato salad, peas, mixed fruit
