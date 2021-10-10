NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.

Monday

Lasagna, spinach, garden salad, garlic bread, peaches,

Tuesday

Ham and cheese wraps, tater tots, green beans, garden salad, mixed fruit

Wednesday

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, garden salad, bread, apricots

Thursday

Polish sausage, baked beans, potato salad, garden salad, bread, fruit cocktail

Friday

Hot beef sandwich, steak fries, broccoli, garden salad, apple crisp

Saturday

Chicken strips, macaroni salad, carrot, celery sticks, garden salad, bread, pears

Sunday

Grilled cheese sandwiches, chicken noodle soup, garden salad, apples

