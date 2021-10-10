Sorry, an error occurred.
NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
Lasagna, spinach, garden salad, garlic bread, peaches,
Tuesday
Ham and cheese wraps, tater tots, green beans, garden salad, mixed fruit
Wednesday
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, garden salad, bread, apricots
Thursday
Polish sausage, baked beans, potato salad, garden salad, bread, fruit cocktail
Friday
Hot beef sandwich, steak fries, broccoli, garden salad, apple crisp
Saturday
Chicken strips, macaroni salad, carrot, celery sticks, garden salad, bread, pears
Sunday
Grilled cheese sandwiches, chicken noodle soup, garden salad, apples
