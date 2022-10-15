NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
Chef salad with ham and chicken, tomato soup, garden salad, bread, peaches
Tuesday
Baked chicken, baked potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, bread, pears
Wednesday
Beef stroganoff with egg noodles, peas, garden salad, bread, applesauce
Thursday
Milk-can dinner, polish sausage, corn on the cob, garden salad, bread, cherries
Friday
Chili beans, green beans, garden salad, cinnamon toast, pears
Saturday
Hot dogs, chips, pork and beans, garden salad, peaches
Sunday
Patty melt, onion rings, carrot and celery sticks, garden salad, bread, grapes
