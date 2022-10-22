NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
Goulash with elbow noodles, Brussel sprouts, garden salad, bread, applesauce
Tuesday
Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, bread bananas
Wednesday
Meatloaf, baked potato, peas, garden salad, bread, pineapple
Thursday
Chili dogs, French fries, green beans, garden salad, mandarin oranges
Friday
Super nachos, Spanish rice, garden salad, apricots
Saturday
Pizza pockets, corn, garden salad, applesauce
Sunday
Tuna casserole, peas, garden salad, bread, peaches
