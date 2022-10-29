NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, mixed veggies, garden salad, garlic bread, mixed fruit
Tuesday
Chili beans, corn, garden salad, cinnamon roll, peaches
Wednesday
Ribs, sweet potatoes, green beans, garden salad, bread, peach cobbler
Thursday
Hot roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, garden salad, apricots
Friday
Beef and bean tostada, cheese, lettuce, tomato, Spanish rice, tropical fruit
Saturday
Tuna salad sandwich, chips, garden salad, apple
Sunday
White chicken chili, garden salad, crackers, peaches
