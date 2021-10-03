Sorry, an error occurred.
NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
Sausage, Biscuit and gravy, egg bake, green beans, garden salad, pineapple
Tuesday
Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, garden salad, bread, mixed fruit
Wednesday
Pork chops, white rice, peas, garden salad, bread, applesauce
Thursday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, mixed vegetables, garden salad, bread, banana, banana pudding
Friday
Beef and bean tostada, fideo, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, pears
Saturday
Tuna salad sandwich, celery sticks, garden salad, peaches
Sunday
Sloppy joes, French fries, carrots, garden salad, pears
