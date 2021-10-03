NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.

Monday

Sausage, Biscuit and gravy, egg bake, green beans, garden salad, pineapple

Tuesday

Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, garden salad, bread, mixed fruit

Wednesday

Pork chops, white rice, peas, garden salad, bread, applesauce

Thursday

Spaghetti with meat sauce, mixed vegetables, garden salad, bread, banana, banana pudding

Friday

Beef and bean tostada, fideo, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, pears

Saturday

Tuna salad sandwich, celery sticks, garden salad, peaches

Sunday

Sloppy joes, French fries, carrots, garden salad, pears

