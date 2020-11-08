NOTE: All meals with be carryout only due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Monday

Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, spinach, garden salad, bread and mixed fruit

Tuesday

Tilapia, wild rice, broccoli, garden salad, bread and applesauce

Wednesday

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, peas, garden salad, bread and pineapple

Thursday

Ham, au gratin potatoes, green beans, garden salad, bread and apple pie

Friday

Chicken enchilada, Spanish rice, peas and cherries

Saturday

Patty melt, potato salad, cauliflower, garden salad, bread and a fruit cocktail

Sunday

Egg salad sandwich, chips, tomato soup, peas, garden salad and apricots

