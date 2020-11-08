NOTE: All meals with be carryout only due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Monday
Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, spinach, garden salad, bread and mixed fruit
Tuesday
Tilapia, wild rice, broccoli, garden salad, bread and applesauce
Wednesday
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, peas, garden salad, bread and pineapple
Thursday
Ham, au gratin potatoes, green beans, garden salad, bread and apple pie
Friday
Chicken enchilada, Spanish rice, peas and cherries
Saturday
Patty melt, potato salad, cauliflower, garden salad, bread and a fruit cocktail
Sunday
Egg salad sandwich, chips, tomato soup, peas, garden salad and apricots