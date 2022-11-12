NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
French dip, steak fries, peas, garden salad, butterscotch pudding
Tuesday
Catfish, macaroni and cheese, 3 bean salad, garden salad, bread, mixed fruit
Wednesday
Pork chops, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, garden salad, bread, pineapple
Thursday
Thanksgiving lunch
Friday
Smothered burrito with cheese, lettuce and tomato, rice, cookie
Saturday
Roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, garden salad, chocolate pudding
Sunday
Egg salad sandwich, carrot/celery sticks, garden salad, mixed fruit
