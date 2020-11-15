NOTE: All meals with be carryout only due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. 

Monday

French dip, baked potato, broccoli, garden salad and an orange

Tuesday

BBQ chicken, baked potato, brussel sprouts, garden salad, bread, applesauce and chocolate pudding

Wednesday

Spaghetti with meat sauce, asparagus, garden salad, bread and cherries

Thursday

Chili beans, peas, garden salad, peaches and a cinnamon roll

Friday

Soft shell taco, lettuce, cheese, tomato, hominy, pinto beans and pears

Saturday

Sub sandwich, chicken noodle soup, garden salad and mandarin oranges

Sunday

Pizza pockets, cheese sticks, broccoli, garden salad and pineapple

comments powered by Disqus