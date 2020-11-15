NOTE: All meals with be carryout only due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Monday
French dip, baked potato, broccoli, garden salad and an orange
Tuesday
BBQ chicken, baked potato, brussel sprouts, garden salad, bread, applesauce and chocolate pudding
Wednesday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, asparagus, garden salad, bread and cherries
Thursday
Chili beans, peas, garden salad, peaches and a cinnamon roll
Friday
Soft shell taco, lettuce, cheese, tomato, hominy, pinto beans and pears
Saturday
Sub sandwich, chicken noodle soup, garden salad and mandarin oranges
Sunday
Pizza pockets, cheese sticks, broccoli, garden salad and pineapple