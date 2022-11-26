NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
Tilapia, tater tots, California blend veggies, garden salad, bread, peaches
Tuesday
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, garden salad, bread, apple
Wednesday
Egg salad sandwich, sliced tomatoes, chips, garden salad, mixed fruit
Thursday
Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, garden salad, bread, pineapple
Friday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach, garden salad, bread, apricots, cookie
Saturday
Hot dogs, chips, pork and beans, garden salad, pears
Sunday
Ham and cheese wrap, tater tots, broccoli, garden salad, banana
