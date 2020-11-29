NOTE: All meals with be carryout only due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Monday

Pork wings, sweet potatoes, green beans, garden salad and pineapple

Tuesday

Oven-baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed veggies, garden salad, bread and pineapple

Wednesday

Salisbury steak, baked potato, broccoli, garden salad, bread and vanilla pudding

Thursday

Fish sandwich, potato wedges, cheese, lettuce, tomato and pears

Friday

Chimichanga, spanish rice, pinto beans, garden salad and peaches

Saturday

Grilled ham, cheese, tomato soup, broccoli, garden salad and applesauce

Sunday

Tuna salad, tomato slices, garden salad, mixed fruit and a cookie

