NOTE: All meals with be carryout only due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Monday
Pork wings, sweet potatoes, green beans, garden salad and pineapple
Tuesday
Oven-baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed veggies, garden salad, bread and pineapple
Wednesday
Salisbury steak, baked potato, broccoli, garden salad, bread and vanilla pudding
Thursday
Fish sandwich, potato wedges, cheese, lettuce, tomato and pears
Friday
Chimichanga, spanish rice, pinto beans, garden salad and peaches
Saturday
Grilled ham, cheese, tomato soup, broccoli, garden salad and applesauce
Sunday
Tuna salad, tomato slices, garden salad, mixed fruit and a cookie