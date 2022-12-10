NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
Biscuits with sausage and gravy, egg, tater tots, garden salad, apple
Tuesday
Hot roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, garden salad, plums
Wednesday
Tater cot casserole, carrots, garden salad, bread, pineapple
Thursday
Beef stroganoff with egg noodles, green beans, garden salad, bread, mixed fruit
Friday
Meat loaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, garden salad, bread, banana pudding
Saturday
Chicken tenders, fries, carrots, garden salad, bread, mixed fruit
Sunday
Egg salad sandwich, chips, soup, garden salad, bread, apricots
