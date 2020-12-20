NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-noon. Due to increasing positive COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, the Laramie County Senior Center has decided to only provide takeout meals until further notice. (There will be no eating in the dining room).

Monday

Baked cod, tater tots, mixed veggies, garden salad, bread, pineapple and a cookie

Tuesday

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, garden salad, bread and peaches

Wednesday

Chili beans, corn, garden salad, bread, mixed fruit and a cinnamon roll

Thursday

Potato bar, corn, garden salad, bread and grapes

Friday

CLOSED FOR THE HOLIDAY

Saturday

Chicken, pasta salad, sliced tomato, garden salad, bread and fruit salad

Sunday

Lasagna, spinach, garden salad, bread and peaches

comments powered by Disqus