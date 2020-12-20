NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-noon. Due to increasing positive COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, the Laramie County Senior Center has decided to only provide takeout meals until further notice. (There will be no eating in the dining room).
Monday
Baked cod, tater tots, mixed veggies, garden salad, bread, pineapple and a cookie
Tuesday
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, garden salad, bread and peaches
Wednesday
Chili beans, corn, garden salad, bread, mixed fruit and a cinnamon roll
Thursday
Potato bar, corn, garden salad, bread and grapes
Friday
CLOSED FOR THE HOLIDAY
Saturday
Chicken, pasta salad, sliced tomato, garden salad, bread and fruit salad
Sunday
Lasagna, spinach, garden salad, bread and peaches