NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
CLOSED
Tuesday
Patty melt, grilled onions, fries, mixed veggies, garden salad, bread, applesauce
Wednesday
Beef stroganoff with egg noodles, green beans, garden salad, bread, mixed fruit
Thursday
Chili beans, corn, garden salad, cinnamon roll, apricot
Friday
Tostadas with lettuce and tomatoes, fideo, butterscotch pudding
Saturday
Chicken nuggets, chips, corn, garden salad, bread, peaches
Sunday
