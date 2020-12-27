NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-noon. Due to increasing positive COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, the Laramie County Senior Center has decided to only provide takeout meals until further notice. (There will be no eating in the dining room).

Monday

Cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, French fries and cherry pie

Tuesday

Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, carrots, garden salad and a cookie

Wednesday

Pork wings, sweet potatoes, green beans, garden salad, bread and plums

Thursday

Baked chicken, tater tots, mixed veggies, coleslaw, garden salad, bread and pears

Friday

CLOSED FOR THE HOLIDAY

Saturday

Hot dogs, pork and beans, chips, garden salad and pineapple

Sunday

Sloppy joes, steak fries, green beans, garden salad and mixed fruit

comments powered by Disqus