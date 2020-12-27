NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-noon. Due to increasing positive COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, the Laramie County Senior Center has decided to only provide takeout meals until further notice. (There will be no eating in the dining room).
Monday
Cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, French fries and cherry pie
Tuesday
Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, carrots, garden salad and a cookie
Wednesday
Pork wings, sweet potatoes, green beans, garden salad, bread and plums
Thursday
Baked chicken, tater tots, mixed veggies, coleslaw, garden salad, bread and pears
Friday
CLOSED FOR THE HOLIDAY
Saturday
Hot dogs, pork and beans, chips, garden salad and pineapple
Sunday
Sloppy joes, steak fries, green beans, garden salad and mixed fruit