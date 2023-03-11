NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
Beef stew, carrots, peaches, corn bread
Tuesday
BBQ ribs, rice pilaf, cauliflower, mixed fruit
Wednesday
Swedish meatballs, California blend jello
Thursday
Spaghetti, meat sauce, brussel sprouts, mandarin oranges, garlic bread
Friday
Fish or tostadas, cheese, lettuce, beans, oranges
Saturday
Pizza, cheese sticks, green beans, pears
Sunday
Wester egg bake, french toast, bacon, orange juice
