NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
Open faced turkey sandwich, mashed potato, apricots
Tuesday
Baked chicken, baked potato, spinach, mandarin oranges
Wednesday
Chicken fried steak, fries, green beans, apple crisp
Thursday
Lasagna, spinach, peaches, garlic bread
Friday
Fish or potato bar, bacon bits, green beans, chili, sour cream, pineapples
Saturday
Sloppy joe, cheese sticks, fries, pears
Sunday
Hot dog, baked beans, chips, apple
