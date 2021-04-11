NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The dining room will be open with social distancing and seating of up to four people per table.
Monday
Spaghetti, meat sauce, corn, garden salad, bread and apple crisp
Tuesday
Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, celery sticks, garden salad, bread and oranges
Wednesday
Super nachos, ground beef, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and mixed fruit
Thursday
Tilapia, wild rice, broccoli, garden salad, bread and apple slices
Friday
Tater Tots casserole, peas, garden salad, bread and strawberries
Saturday
Sub sandwich, tomato soup, garden salad and mandarin oranges
Sunday
Patty melt, macaroni salad, green beans, garden salad, bread and pineapple