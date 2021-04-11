NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The dining room will be open with social distancing and seating of up to four people per table.

Monday

Spaghetti, meat sauce, corn, garden salad, bread and apple crisp

Tuesday

Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, celery sticks, garden salad, bread and oranges

Wednesday

Super nachos, ground beef, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and mixed fruit

Thursday

Tilapia, wild rice, broccoli, garden salad, bread and apple slices

Friday

Tater Tots casserole, peas, garden salad, bread and strawberries

Saturday

Sub sandwich, tomato soup, garden salad and mandarin oranges

Sunday

Patty melt, macaroni salad, green beans, garden salad, bread and pineapple

comments powered by Disqus