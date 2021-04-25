NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The dining room will be open with social distancing and seating of up to four people per table.

Monday

Pork wings, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, bread and peaches

Tuesday

French dip, steak fries, mixed veggies, garden salad and apricots

Wednesday

Beef stew, peas, carrots, garden salad, corn bread and fruit cocktail

Thursday

Hamburger steak, rice pilaf, green beans, garden salad and orange

Friday

BBQ pork sandwich, potato wedges, broccoli, garden salad and applesauce

Saturday

Grilled cheese sandwich, chicken noodle soup, celery sticks, garden salad and mixed fruit

Sunday

Egg salad sandwich, chips, carrot sticks, garden salad and mandarin oranges

