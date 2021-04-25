NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The dining room will be open with social distancing and seating of up to four people per table.
Monday
Pork wings, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, bread and peaches
Tuesday
French dip, steak fries, mixed veggies, garden salad and apricots
Wednesday
Beef stew, peas, carrots, garden salad, corn bread and fruit cocktail
Thursday
Hamburger steak, rice pilaf, green beans, garden salad and orange
Friday
BBQ pork sandwich, potato wedges, broccoli, garden salad and applesauce
Saturday
Grilled cheese sandwich, chicken noodle soup, celery sticks, garden salad and mixed fruit
Sunday
Egg salad sandwich, chips, carrot sticks, garden salad and mandarin oranges