NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The dining room will be open with social distancing and seating of up to four people per table.
Monday
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, salad, bread and apple slices
Tuesday
Pork chops, baked potato, peas, salad, bread and applesauce
Wednesday
BBQ ribs, rice, broccoli, garden salad, bread, grapes and chocolate pudding
Thursday
Sausage, biscuit and gravy, egg bake, green beans, salad and pineapple
Friday
Soft shell taco, lettuce, tomato, cheese, pinto beans and peaches
Saturday
Ham and cheese wraps, tater tots, salad and mixed fruit
Sunday
Hot dogs, pork and beans, chips, salad and a banana