NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
Sub sandwiches, lettuce, tomato, chips, tomato soup, banana
Tuesday
Chili beans, french fries, mixed fruit, peas, cinnamon toast
Wednesday
Sausage biscuit egg bake, green beans, pineapple
Thursday
Baked chicken, white rice, brussel sprouts, grapes
Friday
Patty melt, grilled onions, potato wedges, broccoli, peaches
Saturday
Grilled cheese sandwiches, chips, tomato soup, pineapples, crackers
Sunday
Sloppy joes, cheese sticks, carrots, peaches
