NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
Egg salad sandwiches, peas, tomato soup, chips, apricots
Tuesday
Chicken fajitas, tortilla, sour cream, guacamole, Spanish rice, pears
Wednesday
French dip, macaroni salad, cauliflower, peaches
Thursday
Beef stroganoff, noodles, California blend, mixed fruit
Friday
Taco salad, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips
Saturday
Pizza, mixed vegetables, orange
Sunday
Chicken strips, fries, peas, peaches
