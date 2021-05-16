NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The dining room will be open with social distancing and seating of up to four people per table.
Monday
Chicken-fried steak, white gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, bread and peaches
Tuesday
Patty melt, grilled onions, potato salad, garden salad, bread and a banana
Wednesday
Hot beef sandwich, steak fries, broccoli, garden salad and apple crisp
Thursday
Chili beans, tater tots, garden salad, bread, fruit cocktail and a cinnamon roll
Friday
Beef and bean tostada, lettuce, tomato, cheese and pineapple
Saturday
Chicken salad with sliced tomato, salad, tomato soup, crackers and pears
Sunday
Ham and cheese wrap, tater tots, garden salad and peaches