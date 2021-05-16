NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The dining room will be open with social distancing and seating of up to four people per table.

Monday

Chicken-fried steak, white gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, bread and peaches

Tuesday

Patty melt, grilled onions, potato salad, garden salad, bread and a banana

Wednesday

Hot beef sandwich, steak fries, broccoli, garden salad and apple crisp

Thursday

Chili beans, tater tots, garden salad, bread, fruit cocktail and a cinnamon roll

Friday

Beef and bean tostada, lettuce, tomato, cheese and pineapple

Saturday

Chicken salad with sliced tomato, salad, tomato soup, crackers and pears

Sunday

Ham and cheese wrap, tater tots, garden salad and peaches

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus