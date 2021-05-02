NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The dining room will be open with social distancing and seating of up to four people per table.

Monday

Cheeseburger, macaroni salad, peas, garden salad and a banana

Tuesday

Polish dogs, potato salad, garden salad, pork and beans and grapes

Wednesday

Chili beans, peas, garden salad, bread, peaches and a cinnamon roll

Thursday

Fish sandwich, potato wedges, cheese, tomato, lettuce, garden salad and pears

Friday

Chicken enchiladas, Spanish rice, garden salad, peas and cherries

Saturday

Chicken strips, tater tot casserole, corn, garden salad, bread, banana and pudding

Sunday

Tuna casserole, garden salad, bread, peas and apricots

