NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The dining room will be open with social distancing and seating of up to four people per table.

Monday

Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garden salad, garlic bread and cherries

Tuesday

Chimichangas, Spanish rice, pinto beans, garden salad, pears and vanilla pudding

Wednesday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, bread and apricots

Thursday

Pork chops, baked potatoes, corn, garden salad, bread and applesauce

Friday

Lasagna, spinach, salad, garlic toast and fruit salad

Saturday

Polish dog, chips, pork and beans, salad and mixed fruit

Sunday

Turkey sandwich, vegetable soup, garden salad and a banana

