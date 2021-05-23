NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The dining room will be open with social distancing and seating of up to four people per table.
Monday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garden salad, garlic bread and cherries
Tuesday
Chimichangas, Spanish rice, pinto beans, garden salad, pears and vanilla pudding
Wednesday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, bread and apricots
Thursday
Pork chops, baked potatoes, corn, garden salad, bread and applesauce
Friday
Lasagna, spinach, salad, garlic toast and fruit salad
Saturday
Polish dog, chips, pork and beans, salad and mixed fruit
Sunday
Turkey sandwich, vegetable soup, garden salad and a banana