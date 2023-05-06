NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
Cheeseburgers, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato salad, banana
Tuesday
Baked ham, au gratin potatoes, mixed veggies, tropical fruit
Wednesday
BBQ ribs, pork & beans, green beans, pears
Thursday
Pizza, corn, cookie, vanilla pudding
Friday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, lima beans, mixed fruit
Saturday
Ham wraps, tater tots, celery and carrots, apricots
Sunday
Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, apple pie
