NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The dining room will be open with social distancing and seating of up to four people per table.

Monday

Milk can dinner, kielbasa, potato, corn on the cob, garden salad, bread and a banana

Tuesday

BBQ ribs, white rice, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, bread, apple and a cookie

Wednesday

Tater Tots casserole, corn, garden salad, bread and mandarin oranges

Thursday

Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, tomato soup, carrots, celery sticks and peaches

Friday

Beef and bean burrito, lettuce, tomato, cheese and a fruit cocktail

Saturday

Corn dogs, Tater Tots, peas, garden salad and mandarin oranges

Sunday

Chicken tenders, macaroni salad, carrots, garden salad, bread and pears

