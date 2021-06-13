NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
The dining room will be open with social distancing and seating of up to four people per table.
Monday
Milk can dinner, kielbasa, potato, corn on the cob, garden salad, bread and a banana
Tuesday
BBQ ribs, white rice, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, bread, apple and a cookie
Wednesday
Tater Tots casserole, corn, garden salad, bread and mandarin oranges
Thursday
Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, tomato soup, carrots, celery sticks and peaches
Friday
Beef and bean burrito, lettuce, tomato, cheese and a fruit cocktail
Saturday
Corn dogs, Tater Tots, peas, garden salad and mandarin oranges
Sunday
Chicken tenders, macaroni salad, carrots, garden salad, bread and pears