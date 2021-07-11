NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the dining room.
Monday
Salmon, wild rice, green beans, garden salad, bread and pears
Tuesday
Beef stroganoff, corn, garden salad, bread, orange and a cookie
Wednesday
Chef salad, ham, turkey, tomato soup, crackers and watermelon
Thursday
Liver and onions, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, bread and pineapple
Friday
Chili rellenos, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, cheese, garden salad, bread and peaches
Saturday
Turkey sandwich, chicken noodle soup, celery sticks, garden salad and mixed fruit
Sunday
Chicken tenders, potato salad, green beans, garden salad, bread and pears