NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the dining room.

Monday

Salmon, wild rice, green beans, garden salad, bread and pears

Tuesday

Beef stroganoff, corn, garden salad, bread, orange and a cookie

Wednesday

Chef salad, ham, turkey, tomato soup, crackers and watermelon

Thursday

Liver and onions, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, bread and pineapple

Friday

Chili rellenos, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, cheese, garden salad, bread and peaches

Saturday

Turkey sandwich, chicken noodle soup, celery sticks, garden salad and mixed fruit

Sunday

Chicken tenders, potato salad, green beans, garden salad, bread and pears

