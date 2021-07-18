NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the dining room.
Monday
Pork chops, mashed potatoes, broccoli, garden salad, bread and an apple crisp
Tuesday
Patty melt, chips, green beans, garden salad, bread and grapes
Wednesday
Fish sandwich, potato wedges, lettuce, tomato, garden salad and peaches
Thursday
Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, tater tots, garden salad, crackers and applesauce
Friday
Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, bread, butterscotch pudding and pears
Saturday
Pig in a blanket, french fries, pork and beans, garden salad and an apple
Sunday
Tuna salad sandwich, Tater Tots, celery sticks, garden salad and peaches