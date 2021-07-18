NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the dining room.

Monday

Pork chops, mashed potatoes, broccoli, garden salad, bread and an apple crisp

Tuesday

Patty melt, chips, green beans, garden salad, bread and grapes

Wednesday

Fish sandwich, potato wedges, lettuce, tomato, garden salad and peaches

Thursday

Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, tater tots, garden salad, crackers and applesauce

Friday

Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, bread, butterscotch pudding and pears

Saturday

Pig in a blanket, french fries, pork and beans, garden salad and an apple

Sunday

Tuna salad sandwich, Tater Tots, celery sticks, garden salad and peaches

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus