NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the dining room.
Monday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, bread and mixed fruit
Tuesday
Salisbury steak, baked potato, spinach, garden salad, bread, strawberries and chocolate pudding
Wednesday
Ham and cheese sandwiches, french fries, celery, carrots, garden salad and apple juice
Thursday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, broccoli, garden salad, bread and mandarin oranges
Friday
Tacos, lettuce, tomato, Spanish rice, pinto beans and pineapple
Saturday
Pizza pockets, cheese sticks, peas, garden salad and plums
Sunday
Tuna casserole, peas, garden salad, bread and mandarin oranges
