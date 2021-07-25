NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the dining room.

Monday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, bread and mixed fruit

Tuesday

Salisbury steak, baked potato, spinach, garden salad, bread, strawberries and chocolate pudding

Wednesday

Ham and cheese sandwiches, french fries, celery, carrots, garden salad and apple juice

Thursday

Spaghetti with meat sauce, broccoli, garden salad, bread and mandarin oranges

Friday

Tacos, lettuce, tomato, Spanish rice, pinto beans and pineapple

Saturday

Pizza pockets, cheese sticks, peas, garden salad and plums

Sunday

Tuna casserole, peas, garden salad, bread and mandarin oranges

