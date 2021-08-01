Monday

Grilled cheese, chicken noodle soup, green beans, garden salad and an apple crisp

Tuesday

Chili beans, peas, garden salad, crackers, cinnamon toast, peaches and vanilla pudding

Wednesday

Salmon, steak fries, mixed vegetables, garden salad, bread and plums

Thursday

Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, green beans, garden salad and apricots

Friday

Chicken wings, white rice, green beans, garden salad, bread and applesauce

Saturday

Chicken salad, tomato slices, soup, garden salad, bread and pears

Sunday

Sloppy joe, french fries, celery sticks, garden salad and an apple

NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the dining room.

