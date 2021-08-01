Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Want to keep updated on news headlines?
Sign up today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Monday
Grilled cheese, chicken noodle soup, green beans, garden salad and an apple crisp
Tuesday
Chili beans, peas, garden salad, crackers, cinnamon toast, peaches and vanilla pudding
Wednesday
Salmon, steak fries, mixed vegetables, garden salad, bread and plums
Thursday
Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, green beans, garden salad and apricots
Friday
Chicken wings, white rice, green beans, garden salad, bread and applesauce
Saturday
Chicken salad, tomato slices, soup, garden salad, bread and pears
Sunday
Sloppy joe, french fries, celery sticks, garden salad and an apple
NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the dining room.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.