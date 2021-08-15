NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.

Monday

Beef fajitas, black beans, lettuce, tomato, garden salad and peaches

Tuesday

Porcupine meatballs, Spanish rice, three-bean salad, garden salad, bread and mixed fruit

Wednesday

Egg salad sandwiches, tater tots, carrot sticks, garden salad and plums

Thursday

Sweet & sour chicken, white rice, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, bread and mandarin oranges

Friday

Lasagna, spinach, garden salad, garlic toast, fruit salad and vanilla pudding

Saturday

Egg salad sandwich, french fries, green beans, garden salad and pears

Sunday

Taquitos, ground beef, beans, peas, garden salad and peaches

