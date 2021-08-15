Sorry, an error occurred.
NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
Beef fajitas, black beans, lettuce, tomato, garden salad and peaches
Tuesday
Porcupine meatballs, Spanish rice, three-bean salad, garden salad, bread and mixed fruit
Wednesday
Egg salad sandwiches, tater tots, carrot sticks, garden salad and plums
Thursday
Sweet & sour chicken, white rice, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, bread and mandarin oranges
Friday
Lasagna, spinach, garden salad, garlic toast, fruit salad and vanilla pudding
Saturday
Egg salad sandwich, french fries, green beans, garden salad and pears
Sunday
Taquitos, ground beef, beans, peas, garden salad and peaches
